Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 4th Episode Written Update: Angad arrested but did he commit the crime?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 4th Episode Written Update: The Virani family panics as the police grab Angad. The police then informed the family that Angad was on drugs when he crashed the car into a man, who was severely injured. The police give the blood report to Mihir as proof of his intoxicated state. Tulsi is shocked to learn about it. As Angad tries to explain himself, Tulsi bursts out in anger and starts beating him.

Advertisement

Angad arrested

The cops then arrest Angad. Meanwhile, Tulsi pancis. However, Mihir consoles, and they then rush to the police station to bail Angad. Mihir assures Angad that he won't be in trouble if he didn't cause the accident. As Angad tries to explain his side, he accidentally reveals the truth. He informs Mihir and Tulsi that his friend Sameer was driving the car, and he caused the accident. Angad explains that Sameer was scared to confess his crime, so he took the blame

Tulsi calls Sameer to learn the truth. However, Sameer denies accepting the truth and blames Angad for the accident. Tulsi gets upset at Angad as she thinks Angad is lying. The police inform Mihir and Tulsi that they are arranging the CCTV footage.

Tulsi leaves the police station angrily. The media reached Shanti Niketan after learning about the accident. Gayatri gets happy seeing the Virani family's insult. Gayatri taunts Tulsi for not knowing about Angad's drinking habit. Mihir shows support for Tulsi. The police try to get the CCTV footage to check if Angad has committed the crime.

Advertisement

When the family worries about Angad's bail, Gayatri mentions that they should hire a good lawyer. Instantly, Hemant reaches Shanti Niketan. Mihir and Tulsi are happy to see him. Hemant gives Angad's bail paper to Mihir to sign. As Mihir is about to sign, Tulsi asks him to not sign the paper.

She shares how it is her mistake that she didn't know about Angad's bad habits, and she decides that Angad should be in jail for the crime. Mihir and Hemant try to convince Tulsi, but she mentions that the children should learn a lesson and they shouldn't do anything illegal to save a criminal.

Who are Angad, Pari and Hrithik?

Tulsi remains firm in her decision. Gayatri instantly taunts Tulsi, saying that she is letting Angad be in jail because he is not her own child. Hrithik says that Tulsi is their mother, but Gayatri reminds him that she is their aunt. Daksha scolds Gayatri and reminds her how Tulsi has taken care of Angad, Pari and Hrithik like her own children after her sister's death. Hemant also lashes out at his mother. Tulsi breaks down, but Pari and Hrithik console her.

Advertisement

Tulsi worries about Angad. The traffic police informs the police that they have the footage of the accident. The traffic police reach his home. In tonight's episode, a new family of the traffic police has been introduced. The episode ends.

ALSO READ: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 3rd Episode Written Update: Mihir gets furious at Tulsi, new problem knocks on their door