Bigg Boss OTT 3: Abhinav Shukla strongly reacts to Armaan-Kritika's viral intimate clip; says, 'They know they are on camera...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently the talk of the town, and after the controversy between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik, the latter has hit the headlines again. For the last few days, a video has been going viral on social media, allegedly depicting an intimate moment between Armaan and his wife, Kritika. It appears the duo is getting intimate under the sheets. While Payal Malik has already brushed off its authenticity, Abhinav Shukla has reacted to the same.

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared his opinion on the matter and mentioned how Bigg Boss OTT has become a platform for people to show their worst talents rather than good skills.

Abhinav Shukla on Armaan and Kritika Malik's viral clip from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

The viral clip featuring Armaan and Kritika Malik in an intimate condition has sparked outrage among netizens. Speaking of Abhinav Shukla, the actor said that Armaan Malik and Kritika are married, but they are on camera. He mentioned that the makers have control over what to show on screens and what not. "It is a hand-in-glove situation," Shukla added.

Taking a jibe at the current scenario of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the Geet – -Hui Sabse Parayi fame empathized with the individuals who are struggling to find a job, working hard for years, learning skills, and using their efforts to innovate. Targeting Chandrika Dixit, Abhinav expressed, "Here we have a Vada pav girl who got famous for just arguing and yelling. RIP, hard work."

Advertisement

Abhinav Shukla on Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slapgate

Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Abhinav Shukla reacted strongly to Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slap controversy. He bashed the makers for not evicting the vlogger from the house even though he violated the rules by getting into a physical altercation with Vishal.

Shukla's tweet read, "Just saw the THAPPAD clip .. Amount of Gyan & Moral education Bigg Boss preaches each season (which now sounds like a joke) should have led to evection of Armaan moment he slapped the other contestant. It’s a clear policy & is written in the Contract."

"Now #BiggBossOTT3 is debating how wrong was the wrong .. if it is so wrong that people want Armaan out then let’s wait it out for the anger & TRP to go up. Fine NICE MORALS," he added.

For the unversed, as a punishment, Armaan Malik has been nominated for the entire season. Further, JioCinema has issued an official statement asserting that the controversial intimate clip is doctored.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Umar Riaz reacts to political party demanding Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik's arrest over viral 'intimate video'