Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Aditya Singh on BFF Sana Makbul; 'The season will be remembered by her name'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently in the last leg of the competition. The show will soon conclude announcing one contestant as the winner of the show.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Vishal Aditya Singh who shares a close bond with Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Makbul as the duo shared screen space during Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and ever since then, remained great friends. Read on to find out Vishal's thoughts about Sana's journey in the show.

Vishal Aditya Singh feels Sana Makbul had a dignified journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Talking about Sana Makbul's journey and gameplay in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Aditya Singh said, "I think Sana is the true winner of the show. I believe, in a show like Bigg Boss, more than winning, it is also about living your chhap and I think Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be remembered by Sana's name. I feel she has been very dignified in the show and her journey has been beautiful.

He added, "When she was leaving for the show, I remember texting. I'd like to read it out to you what I told her. I messaged her saying Miya bhai ki daring or Diva ka jaadu, dono dikhna chaiye aur uski journey mey mujhe dono dikha. ( Do show you daring as well as your charm and I was able to see both these things during her journey)."

Talking about his bond with Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh said, "I share a very close bond with her. She is my special friend. Honestly, I don't connect with many people like I have connected with her. Our friendship is free of baggage, we don't have to make efforts to maintain our bond. Even if we meet after a long time, we start from where we left the last time. I just hope, wish, and pray that she lifts the trophy."

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slated to stream on August 2, 2024. Apart from Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, and Naezy are still a part of the show.

