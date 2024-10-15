Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh takes legal action against sister Iffat, files defamation case; Deets Inside

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical abuse

Adnaan Shaikh, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, has been in the news ever since he tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend, Ayesha. Immediately after his wedding, Adnaan's real sister, Iffat, accused him of physically assaulting her and levelled several allegations against him.

Now, as per the recent development in the case, Adnaan Shaikh has filed a defamation case against his Iffat, at Dindoshi Court, Mumbai, following months of escalating tensions within their family. On October 11, 2024, Adnaan was seen arriving at the court with his lawyer, ready to take legal action.

Recently, Adnaan’s father spoke out about the ongoing controversy between Adnaan and his sister Iffat. He claimed that Iffat's in-laws were forcing her to do this. Referring to Iffat's habits of drinking and smoking, Adnaan's father stated, "Adnaan and I urged her not to be with such a person, but she didn’t listen to us at all."

Adnaan's mother, who is currently on oxygen and struggling to maintain stability due to emotional stress, is also deeply affected. Speaking about the gravity of their situation, Adnaan's father mentioned, "This has severely impacted their health; my wife has 50% lung damage. We are now staying with relatives, seeking refuge from the constant inquiries and judgments surrounding this controversy."

For the uninformed, the controversy began on September 30 when Iffat filed an FIR against him for allegedly beating her. The incident of beating his sister took place on September 28, Saturday. The activist, Furkhan Shaikh, who is helping Adnaan's sister in this case, stated that the social media personality beat up his sister and her father-in-law very badly in front of everyone at Altiuz Multispecialty Hospital in Malad.

She had gone there to meet her unwell parents. When Adnaan saw her there, he slapped her on the face and dragged her across the hospital in front of everyone. Post this, his sister lodged an FIR and has made several accusations against him while talking to many portals.

In his brief interaction with the media outside the court, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame expressed his disappointment, stating that family matters should have remained private.

For the unversed, Adnaan's wedding with his longtime girlfriend Ayesha was attended by several popular faces like Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Vishal Pandey, Arbaz Patel, and so on.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

