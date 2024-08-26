Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Shivani Kumari has not purchased new car with mom, manager confirms; read details

It was yesterday (August 25) that Shivani Kumari had reportedly taken to her Facebook account to post pictures of a brand-new car she had allegedly purchased, with her mother. Now, her manager has revealed that she has not bought a car, because she is yet to receive her money from Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers.

During an interview with Times Now Digital, Shivani Kumari's manager and good friend Abhishek Kumar told the publication that he had purchased a new car. "Shivani Kumari and her mother are just posing with a car purchased by me," he said further.

Shivani's manager then added that her motive had been clear from the start. After getting the money from Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers, she wants to use it for the education of poor girls. He also added that the masses think that the money is being used for his benefit, but that is not the case. He then added, "There was a mistake in an invoice sent by the team. Not only Shivani, all the contestants are yet to get their fees.”

Talking about Shivani, she was one of the most talked about contestants in Anil Kapoor hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3. Her desi style of talking made her stand out in the entire controversial reality show. She comes from a village in Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday pictures circulated online that hinted that she unlocked a new achievement by purchasing a new car which was worth Rs 13 lakh.

Advertisement

Well, it was not easy for Shivani to make a mark in the showbiz world. However, because of her hard work, she did manage to get into Bigg Boss OTT 3 and create new achievements for herself. Her eviction did not gel well with her fans as she was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Reports suggest, that she did make a good amount of money, post she was evicted a few days before the finale had started.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 3, even if Shivani did not win, she gained a lot of love from her sea of followers and fans. Sana Makbul took the trophy home and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.