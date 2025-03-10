‘Have you lost it Nikki?’ What made Rajiv Adatia lash out at Nikki Tamboli on Celebrity MasterChef? WATCH

Celebrity contestants of Celebrity MasterChef take on interesting challenges every week. The show, which is currently in week 7, will host the first cook-along challenge with Chef Manu Chandra. However, the episode will also feature intense drama as contestants Rajiv Adatia and Nikki Tamboli will have a fallout. The latest promo gives a glimpse of what to expect.

The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with judge Ranveer Brar welcoming Chef Manu Chandra. He says, “Aaj jo Chef MasterChef kitchen main aa rahe hain, wo hain Chef Manu Chandra (The MasterChef who is coming to the kitchen today is Chef Manu Chandra).” The celebrity contestants clap to greet him. Dipika Kakar says, “Chef Manu Chandra, unhe dekhke hi mere paseena chhut gaye (Chef Manu Chandra, I am nervous seeing him).”

Advertisement

Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:

The trained European Chef tells the contestants that today they are going to cook along with him. And Judge Ranveer Brar explains the challenge, "Today is Celebrity MasterChef's first cook along challenge."

Next, the Chef continues chopping the vegetables and commenting on what he is up to. However, the contestants fall behind. Ranveer Brar tells them that Chandra is on to garlic and they can't even start chopping the ginger.

Tejasswi Prakash exclaims, "It's difficult to match up with the Chef, he is very fast." Nikki Tamboli also expresses her frustration. Gaurav Khanna, Rajiv Adatia, Dipika Kakar, and the other contestants run toward Chef Manu Chandra's station to understand the cooking process by taking in the aroma.

Advertisement

Amid this madness, Rajiv gets angry at Nikki and lashes out at her, "Are you mad? Have you lost it, Nikki?" The latter doesn't react, but Judge Farah Khan and co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash drop their mouth open and look at Adatia.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Top tier pressure in the kitchen! Chef ke sath sync nahi hoga fir seeti toh bajegi hi! Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef aaj raat 8 baje,sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!