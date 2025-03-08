Celebrity MasterChef: Netizens call Kabita Singh’s elimination unfair; here’s what they are talking about

Celebrity MasterChef, the popular cooking show with celebrity contestants, is entertaining viewers on television. Instead of aspiring chefs, this season features well-known celebrities battling it out in the kitchen, making the competition even more exciting. Every week brings a new challenge, and one contestant goes home. Kabita Singh, the popular YouTuber, is the latest contestant to exit.

The contestants who got the black apron in week six were Rajiv Adatia, Dipika Kakar, Kabita Singh, Nikki Tamboli, and Gaurav Khanna. During the challenge, Nikki, who had the immunity pin to save herself, decided not to use it. However, after tasting their dishes, the judges announced that Kabita Singh would be going home.

The YouTuber’s elimination didn’t sit well with the audience, who thought it was unfair. Many of them took too X to express their opinion on why Singh deserved to stay. A section of the users are commenting on the contestant’s Instagram post as well.

One user wrote, “I was watching MasterChef for Kabita ji.. we can see biasness because the presentation of Nikki's plate was the worst today but still everyone praised her.. I'm from Maharashtra and the dish Kabita ji has presented was so good.. They just saved Nikki today and it was very evident.. Kabita ji, you are amazing.. we love you.” More than 10 users commented that they agreed with this.

One user took to X and wrote, “Always felt they were always biased against Kabita... Tried their hard to demotivate her and put her down.. But kabitaji you were fab fab fab... Keep ur head high!”

With intense challenges, dramatic eliminations, and impressive culinary skills on display, the show has kept viewers hooked since its premiere on January 27, 2025. It is judged by Farah Khan, Viikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar. The remaining contestants on the show include Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Gaurav Khanna, Rajiv Adatia, and Nikki Tamboli, among others.