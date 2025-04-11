Chahatt Khanna reveals SHOCKING treatment by industry after her divorces: ‘People didn't want to...’

TV actress Chahatt Khanna has etched her mark in the industry with her acting skills. She recently opened up about her personal life and revealed the struggles she faced after her divorces. She shared that many people denied working with her after her separations, making her journey far from easy.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Chahatt Khanna said, “Many people didn't want to work with me. Aapka naam bad light mein hain toh a lot of people don't want to associate with you.” (If your name is in a bad light, a lot of people don’t want to associate with you).

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress added that many refused to work with her due to the negative media coverage of her personal life. She revealed that even A-list production houses avoided working with her, and some managers openly admitted they were hesitant because of her private matters that are in the press.

Chahatt also talked about the emotional toll of going through divorces, especially being a mother. She admitted that her second divorce was particularly tough and one daughter lived with her and the other with ex-husband Farhan. She shared that they maintain cordial communication for their children.

She also opened up on the judgment she faced as a public figure and admitted she often felt hesitant attending social gatherings due to fear of criticism. Chahatt also addressed harsh assumptions made about her finances, clarifying that she never accepted alimony from either of her ex-husbands. She added that despite this, she is being called a gold digger.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Chahatt Khanna first married businessman Bharat Narsinghani in 2006 after dating for six years. However, their marriage ended within 4 months amid serious abuse allegations. In 2013, she got married to Farhan Mirza, son of writer Shahrukh Mirza. But she filed for divorce in 2018, citing sexual and mental harassment. They have two children together.

On the work front, Chahatt Khanna made her television debut with Hero—Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai and gradually built her presence with roles in shows like Kumkum—Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kaajjal, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai. Apart from TV serials, she has also worked in films like Thank You, 7½ Phere, Prassthanam and Yaatris.

