Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Shivangi Joshi's BTS glimpses from the sets go viral; PICS

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, has been one of the most awaited daily soaps on Indian television screens. Ahead of the premiere of the show, the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain have been releasing back-to-back promos offering the audience a sneak peek of the episodes of Ektaa Kapoor's produced show. In the new BTS glimpses, Shivangi's snaps while shooting at night have been going viral.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a few glimpses of Shivangi Joshi have been going viral on the internet. The scene is shot at night and has kept fans on the edge of their seats. While Harshad Chopda can't be spotted in these clips, Shivangi is seen shooting for the show in a yellow outfit. Fans have been extremely excited to watch the show ever since they saw the promo.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's BTS from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain sets-

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the official promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was released on social media on March 25. Ever since then, fans have been going crazy to watch Harshad and Shivangi together.

The upcoming season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will be the fourth edition of the show. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The second and third featured Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season will mark Harshad Chopda's return to TV after two years of his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also, this will be Shivangi Joshi's third collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor after Bekaboo and Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. In the new season, Harshad will play the role of Rishabh, whereas Shivangi Joshi will play Bhagyashree.

While the makers haven't released the official release date and time of the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is expected to premiere soon.

