Shark Tank India: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Chahatt Khanna reveals turning down show's offer due to THIS reason

Fans are all excited as Shark Tank India season 3 is set to return to the screens sooner than expected. The makers have already introduced audiences to the panel of judges appearing in the upcoming installment. Meanwhile, we've got you interesting news! Chahatt Khanna, who is known for her stint on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, was offered the show, but the actress declined. Yes, you read that right! Let us dive into the details!

Chahatt Khanna is not only an actress but an entrepreneur by profession. She is the founder of a fashion brand, Ammarzo Industries Pvt. Ltd. Besides offering glamorous outfits, it also provides luxurious ensembles to its customers. Talking to Times Now, the actress made a surprising revelation and said that she was offered Shark Tank India 3, but she refused.

She told the publication, "This year, they (Shark Tank India) contacted us, but I did not want to go there because we are changing our category. Right now, we are not ready for Shark Tank, and we wanted to give it one more year." Chahatt explained that they might go for the exposure, but it would be the team's collective decision.

For the uninitiated, Chahatt Khanna is best known for playing the role of Ayesha Sharma in Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain. She began her showbiz career at 16 with a chocolate ad in 2002.

That same year, she made her acting debut in the popular television series Sachi Baat Sabhi Jag Jane, showcasing her talent and charisma. Over the years, Chahatt also ventured into films and appeared in movies such as Thank You and Prassthanam.

Coming to her personal life, the actress tied the knot with businessman Bharat Narsinghani in 2006. However, the couple divorced in 2007 after she accused him and his family of physical and emotional abuse. Later, in 2013, Chahatt gave herself a second chance and married Farhan Mirza. However, in 2018, she filed for divorce from him, citing sexual and mental harassment.

On the other hand, the official Instagram page of Shark Tank India uploaded the first glimpse of the Sharks arriving at the sets of the show. The shoot began with Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Ritesh Agarwal from the previous season. The coming season will have Kunal Bahl as the new judge.

