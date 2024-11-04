CID actress Shama Sikander’s NYC snap sets temperatures soaring: ‘Feeling Like a Supermodel’

Actress Shama Sikander, known for her bold style, recently set social media abuzz with a striking series of photos. The actress, currently in the USA, shared snapshots on Instagram in a daring outfit that stunned the netizens. The jaw-dropping picture of the actress can give supermodels a run for their money. Let's check them out!

Actress Shama Sikander wore a black bralette paired with black trousers left unzipped, revealing a hint of her inner-wear. Her caption, “When your bed’s got you feeling like a supermodel. #LazyDayFeels #FeelingMyself #ChillVibes #newyork #selflovemoment,” reflects her relaxed, confident vibe.

Check out Shama Sikander’s pictures here:

The pictures, taken in her New York hotel room, showcase Shama embracing self-love and body confidence. She flaunted her abs and the perfect physique in the pictures. We also love the light waves in her hair that is giving a bed-hair look.

Fans were quick to praise her bold look, flooding the comments with fire and heart emojis. Some expressed admiration for her style and attitude, while others applauded her for promoting self-confidence. One user wrote, “No model's can match you you are one and only super unique personality and one of the best soul.” “I love your style. It’s a great mix between casual and sexy,” wrote another.

Shama’s USA vacation has been filled with scenic snapshots, shopping, and glimpses of her stylish outings, all shared with her fans on social media. From enjoying the lights in Las Vegas and fall colors in Colorado to the streets of NYC, the actress has made the most of her time in the United States of America. However, today marks the end of her American adventure, as she is set to return to India.

For the unversed, Shama Sikander is married to American businessman and actor James Milliron. After dating for many years, they got married in 2020 in Goa.

Talking about her professional life, she rose to fame with the television show Yeh Meri Life Hai. She has also appeared in one of the episodes in CID, Batliwala House No. 43, and others. After Baal Veer, she quit television and worked in Bollywood.

