Did you know Farah Khan danced behind The Great Indian Kapil Show’s Archana Puran Singh in Jalwa?

Farah Khan is one of the most popular and successful directors of Bollywood. However, the road was not smooth for her. She started as a background dancer and became a choreographer; today, she is a famous director. It might come as a shock to many that she has danced as a background dancer in many popular Hindi songs. In a recent interaction with Jamie Lever, Johnny Lever, and their family, she revealed dancing behind Archana Puran Singh.

Farah Khan was interacting with Johnny Lever and his kids, talking about their shoot and the places they visited together. Jamie asked her if she was choreographing at that time. This was when Farah Khan revealed, “No, no, I was behind… Jalwa mein, I was standing behind Archana Puran Singh and dancing.”

This shocked everyone and Jamie said, “How?” Khan replied that Archana also had the same reaction. For the unversed, the 1987 film Jalwa starred Naseeruddin Shah, Amitabh Bachchan, Archana Puran Singh, and Johnny Lever, among others.

Check out a glimpse of Archana Puran Singh from the movie:

In the vlog, Farah Khan showed the recipe of Rasam cooked by Jamie Lever’s mother. She also got chicken roast for them. Later, Johnny Lever and his son joined them. The director has started these vlogs where she visits the houses of famous celebrities and learns one recipe from them.

Talking about Archana Puran Singh, she starred in many popular Bollywood films, including Aag Ka Gola, Ladaai, Agneepath, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others. Besides Bollywood, she made a place for herself in the reality show space with The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus.

Advertisement

She replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu to join as a permanent guest on the show. Singh also joined the cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which streamed on Netflix this year. It will return for the second season soon with the team from the first season. The actress has also hosted a few shows.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lever recalls getting Farah Khan’s call after she mimicked her first time; Says she was scared