Did you know upcoming show Vasudha is a remake of Marathi serial Paaru? WATCH

Vasudha, starring Priya Thakur and Nausheen Ali Sardar, is soon set to premiere on television in this month. The makers have dropped a few promos for this upcoming daily soap to create excitement among the viewers. The audience often applauds and showers love on fresh faces and unique content.

However, after seeing the promo of Vasudha, the audience who had seen a glimpse of the Marathi serial Paaru was surprised to spot the similarities between these two shows.

A few hours back, Zee TV shared a promo of the upcoming show Vasudha on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see a scene of the dining area where everyone is seated and Chandrika, the head of the family, is seated at the head of the table. One of the family members stops the daughter-in-law the family from taking a bit of the food as Chandrika hasn't started eating yet.

Meanwhile, Vasudha, who is the chef of this royal empire, forgets to add salt to one of the dishes. Before Chandrika could taste the food, Vasudha rushed towards the dining area to add salt to the dish. She, then, goes on to taste food from Chandrika's plate leaving everyone shell-shocked. Chandrika, who is the head of the family and is in power, gets upset with Vasudha. The promo ends.

Watch Vasudha's Promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Kya hoga jab Chandrika ki aag se buland jeevan mein Vasudha aayegi bankar sheetalta ki nayi bahaar? Dekhiye ek nayi kahaani #Vasudha, 16 September se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf #ZeeTV aur @zee5shows par."

You will now be surprised to see the promo embedded below of Marathi serial, Paaru.

Watch Paaru Promo here-

Isn't this interesting?

Paaru premiered on February 12, 2024, and currently airs on Zee Marathi. The show stars Sharayu Sonawane, Prasad Jawade, Mugdha Karnik and a few others in pivotal roles. Paaru is one of the most loved Marathi shows, and it quickly captured the attention of audiences due to its engaging storyline. It resonated with the fans and became among the popular shows.

Despite the similarities, Vasudha promises to intriguingly address audiences' wants. Vasudha will start airing on Zee TV on September 16 at 10:30 PM.

