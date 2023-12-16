Disha Parmar, Dipika Kakar, Pankhuri Awasthy to Gauahar Khan: TV actresses who embraced motherhood this year

2023 has witnessed a heartwarming chapter as some of our favorite TV actresses have embraced the beautiful journey of motherhood. They embarked on a new phase in their lives and have taken the role of mothers with grace and joy. Disha Parmar, Pankhuri Awasthy to Gauahar Khan, and many others, let’s look at the actresses who stepped into the world of motherhood this year.

Gauahar Khan

On 10th May, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed a baby boy which they announced on social media. They shared a note that read, “It’s a boy. Assalam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived on the 10th of May 2023, to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

A month later, the new parents shared a photo where they were seen cuddling the little bundle of joy and revealed that they had decided to call him Zehaan.

Gauahar Khan has made a fabulous transformation post-delivery and has resumed work. She is doing a great job balancing motherhood and hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim turned parents on June 21. The couple welcomed their first child - a baby boy in a premature delivery. Within a few hours of the delivery, Shoaib Ibrahim took to social media to announce the news of the delivery with his fans on social media.

In his Instagram story, Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.”

Within a few months, they shared the name they had chosen for their little one, Ruhaan and also revealed his face. Currently, the Shoaib and Dipika continue to delight fans with precious family moments with their little ones.

Ishita Dutta

After being married for almost five years, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed their first child, a baby boy on July 19. Vatsal took to social media to share the first picture of their son and wrote, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.”

Post arrival of the baby, the couple continue to share their journey of parenthood on social media. From their struggle as new parents to the little moments that make their day brighter, they love to treat their fans with special moments.

Recently, the Drishyam actress took her first solo trip to London. This was also her first international trip after giving birth to Vaayu.

Neha Marda

Balika Vadhu fame actress Neha Marda welcomed her first child, a baby girl on April 7, this year. She was rushed to the hospital due to some complications in pregnancy. Later, she had a premature delivery and gave birth to her daughter.

The baby was kept under observation in the NICU after the birth. After a few months, Neha opened up about the complications in her vlog. She informed her fans that there was a time when doctors had to decide whom to save between the mother and the baby. But, luckily, everything went well.

Neha, who was last seen in the serial Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, named her daughter Anaya.

Pankhuri Awasthy

Actress Pankhuri Awasthy and her husband Gautam Rode were treated to the double fun as they were blessed with twin babies a few months back. On July 25th, a baby girl and baby arrived in their lives.

Taking to social media, they announced, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us." They shared a beautiful poster in pink and blue shade with the caption, 'TWICE BLESSED.'

The new parents have not revealed the faces of their babies yet. In September, they held a naming ceremony and named their bundle of joys Raditya and Radhya.

The Maddam Sir actress is currently on her fitness journey and trying to lose postpartum weight.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar is the newest mommy in town. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress and her husband, Rahul Vaidya welcomed a baby girl on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On September 20, Rahul Vaidya posted a photo of a baby elephant and wrote, "We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well And we are elated! pls bless the baby"

Later, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he always wanted a baby girl. Disha returned to work after a few weeks of the delivery and the momma is balancing both motherhood and career.

Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan also welcomed her first child this year. On July 5, she welcomed a baby boy with Gujarat-based businessman and religious leader, Mufti Anas Saiyad. A few days later, she revealed the name of the boy. In a heartfelt announcement, she wrote on Instagram, “Humne apney bete ka Naam rakha hai Tariq Jamil.”

This is a list of all the accomplished women who have embarked on a remarkable journey of motherhood in the year 2023. We wish these new mothers and their bundle of joys a prosperous and healthy life!

