List of 7 upcoming Indian TV shows set to release soon: Naagin 7, Zyada Mat Udd, Veer Hanuman and more

Indian audiences are always looking for entertainment! Soon, they will be treated to an exciting lineup of shows, with several set to release in March 2025. While the official release dates for some of these shows have been announced, the details for others have yet to be released. Scroll down to see the full list of upcoming Indian TV shows.

Also Read: List of upcoming Indian TV shows in 2025 that will keep you entertained

List of 7 upcoming Indian TV shows

1- Naagin 7

The most awaited fantasy show, Naagin 7, is set to return on screens. On February 2, the producer of Naagin 7, Ektaa Kapoor, announced the new season on Instagram. After this, the excitement for the Naagin 7 release is at its peak. Pinkvilla conducted a poll to understand the audience's opinion on whom they want to see as the lead actor and actress in the show.

Advertisement

According to our poll, fans of the fictional show want Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey to play the lead roles in Naagin Season 7. However, the official premiere date, cast, and other details of Naagin 7 have yet to be announced.

Watch Naagin 7 announcement video here-

2- Zyada Mat Udd

Zyada Mat Udd, starring Helly Shah and Shehzad Shaikh, is set to premiere on Colors TV soon. The promo of the show was released a few days back on the channel's social media page. It looks extremely promising and is a never-before-seen tale of the cabin crew.

In the promo, it is seen how a rich, spoiled son of an airline owner turns into an obedient cabin crew member to prove himself worthy to be the CEO of the airline.

Advertisement

The show revolves around the challenges he faces while doing his job and the journey he lives with his fellow cabin crew members. Apart from Helly and Shehzada, the show also stars Aishwarya Sakhuja in pivotal roles. Zyada Mat Udd will start airing on Colors TV on March 8. The show can be watched every Saturday and Sunday at 11 PM.

Watch Zyada Mat Udd's promo here-

3- Radhika Dil Se

Radhika Dil Se is another upcoming Indian TV show slated to be released in March. Featuring Tanishq Seth in the lead role, this show revolves around a girl, Radhika, who has been body shamed her whole life for her weight.

Radhika's mother is worried about her looks, but Radhika wishes to marry someone who sees her inner beauty instead of her physical features. Radhika Dil Se can be watched on Sony TV starting on March 10. The show will be available to watch from Monday to Friday at 8:55 PM.

Advertisement

Watch Radhika Dil Se's promo here-

4- Chetki

Colors TV dropped a spine-chilling glimpse of an upcoming horror show, Chetki. The show was announced on January 1, 2025. The show hints at a story of a witch or a ghost. The makers of Chetki haven't announced the release date or cast of this forthcoming horror drama.

Watch Chetki's promo here-

5- Veer Hanuman

Veer Hanuman, a mythological series based on Lord Hanuman's life, is set to premiere on Sony Sab. The show is set to premiere on March 11 at 7:30 PM.

Watch Veer Hanuman's promo here-

6- Tum Se Tum Tak

On February 17, Zee TV officially dropped the teaser of an upcoming drama titled Tum Se Tum Tak. While no details about the cast or release date have been announced, fans are quite excited for the release of this show.

Watch Tum Se Tum Tak teaser here-

7- Meri Bhavya Life

Starring Prisha Dhatwalia and Karan Vohra in lead roles, Meri Bhavya Life is an upcoming fictional drama that aims to inspire and educate viewers. The show will tell an inspiring story about self-love and acceptance. While the premiere date and time have not yet been announced, it will air on Colors TV.

Advertisement

Watch Meri Bhavya Life's promo here-

The aforementioned shows have been officially announced by their respective channels. Many other Indian TV shows for 2025 are expected to be announced soon.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates!