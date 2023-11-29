EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Not Salman Khan but Karan Johar to host Weekend Ka Vaar this week

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode.

It is time for Weekend Ka Vaar and Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about an exclusive update about the show this week. While viewers eagerly wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see our very own Bhaijaan reprimanding the contestants of the show, this week, the audiences will be a little disappointed as Salman Khan will not host this week's Weekend Ka Vaar.

Karan Johar to do proxy for Salman Khan this Weekend Ka Vaar

As per our highly placed sources, Karan Johar is all set to take the place of the megastar as a host in Bigg Boss 17, Weekend Ka Vaar this week. Karan will be seen spreading his saas on the show this week. In Salman Khan's absence, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director will be seen taking over the show.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17



Earlier, Karan Johar hosted the entire season of Bigg Boss OTT season one. Karan was brutally honest in his hosting and was loved by many for her unfiltered opinions on the show. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT season 1, the acclaimed director and producer reprimanded Divya Agarwal for her behavior. Karan has a lot of experience in terms of hosting TV shows, chat shows, and award shows. It will be exciting to see who will be pulled up by Johar this weekend.

This week's highlights of Bigg Boss 17

This week's Bigg Boss 17 was quite entertaining and fiery. From Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain getting to speak to their parents to Neil Bhatt's nomination for the entire season, the week was filled with a lot of issues, arguments, and controversies. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entertained the contestants as well as the viewers.

While Anurag Dobhal declared that he wanted to take a voluntary exit, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar mended their differences. Khanzaadi had yet another argument with the Dum room members resulting in a major fight and Ankita Lokande felt hurt by Neil Bhatt's nominating her.

It will be exciting to see which topics Karan Johar picks up this week.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov. 28, 2023: Mannara Chopra accuses Abhishek Kumar of being an ‘a**’