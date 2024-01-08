EXCLUSIVE: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Raveena Tandon to appear as special guest

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. The show recently increased the level of competition by roping in acclaimed celebrities like Dhanashree Verma and Awez Darbar among others as the wildcard contestants on the show.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Raveena Tandon is all set to appear on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a special guest.

Raveena Tandon to grace Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stage

As per exclusive information, the Mast Mast girl of Bollywood, Raveena Tandon has been roped in to add her charm in the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. As per a little birdie, Tandon is currently shooting for the show in a studio in Mumbai.

Viewers can expect a lot of fun and entertainment with Raveena's presence on the show.

Have a look at the recent promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The previous episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The previous episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 had contestants and choreographers teaming up with one another for special acts. As informed exclusively by Pinkvilla, the show had an exciting Chaar Ka Vaar theme wherein two celebrity contestants and their choreographer partners teamed up for one performance.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare collaborated for an act and gave a massy performance on the Dil Waalo Ke Dil Ka Karrar song. Karuna Pandey and Anjali Anand along with their choreographers prepared a skit in their act and played important roles from the iconic movie Bahubali. They performed on Chamma Chamma.

Wildcard entries in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Six new wildcard entries entered the show and among these, four will qualify for the show while two will bid adieu to the stage. Celebrities like Sagar Parekh, Awez Darbar, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Nikita Gandhi, and Glenn Sardana rocked the stage with their performances last week and based on audience votings, four contestants will be selected.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is judged by Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi while Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan are the hosts of the show.

