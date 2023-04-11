EXCLUSIVE: Krushna Abhishek in talks to return to The Kapil Sharma Show; Deets Inside

In August last year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the presently ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). While we had also mentioned about new artists joining Kapil Sharma’s team, Krushna had confirmed his exit to us stating “agreement issues”. However, we now have another interesting update that might excite the fans of the show, as well as of the aforementioned artists. We have heard that TKSS makers and Krushna Abhishek are in talks to reunite once again for the much loved comedy show.

“The conversation is going on and both the parties are keen to collaborate once again. Krushna is an important part of the TKSS family and they would love to have him back on the show. However, the papers haven’t been signed yet. Once they figure out the nitty gritties, the producers and the channel will make an official announcement,” informs a source close to the development.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh too had confirmed her absence from Kapil Sharma’s show. “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” Bharti had said.

We reached out to Krushna for a confirmation. However, we haven’t heard back from him.

Salman Khan on TKSS

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and his team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are shooting for two special episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show today in a Mumbai studio.

