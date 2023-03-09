EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bharti Singh opens up about being fat-shamed; Recalls how severely it affected her

Bharti Singh has carved a place for herself in the entertainment industry. An excellent host and comedian, Bharti needs no introduction. Her bubbly personality, ever-smiling face, and talent are loved by everybody. Fans of Bharti love her down-to-earth attitude and even the most ordinary individuals can relate to her. Her life took a completely different trajectory when she ended up as the 2nd runner-up in the stand-up comedy reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Since then there has been no turning back and the comedian has been only winning hearts with her sense of humor.

Bharti Singh on having body image issues

The comedian has been the subject of trolls for her body weight since the beginning of her career. She opened up about this on several shows and recently in an interview with us, she talked about how it affected her. Bharti revealed that she has been called all kinds of names, like “moti, gendi, haathi.” However, she accepted that she is fat even before others started calling her out for body weight. Talking about this, she says, “Main toh halwai ki beti nahi hu. Main toh middle class bhi nahi, poor class se hu, aab waysa khana kha kha k hi main moti ho gayi, toh kya karu?” Bharti shared that she was happy with her body weight back then and even today, she has no complaints about it.

‘Moti maar degi isko’

Bharti Singh reveals that in spite of being in love with each other when she decided to get married to Haarsh, people trolled them. She believes that people still have the notion that fat girls should only get married to fat boys. Bharti shared “I know main moti thi, but mere life hai, main kisise bhi shaadi karu.” Both Harsh and Bharti had to hear toxic comments. Since Haarsh has glasses, everyone around them joked that Bharti will break them. Although they chose to ignore the comments, deep down it affected them. But they didn’t talk about it.

However, Bharti feels that while trolls would always mock them, there are people around who showered them with their blessings and love. The love of the people is always stronger and made all the difference. She even talked about how she had to convince her family members also about their wedding.

Watch the interview here:

Bharti and Haarsh

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on 3 December 2017 and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The happy couple always stated that they are a powerful force when they are together.

