EXCLUSIVE: Simran Budharup calls Pandya Store 'game-changing' show of her career, reveals she wants to do THIS apart from TV shows

Simran Budharup is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. She rose to prominence after her stint in Pandya Store. She was a part of the show for a long time and impressed viewers with her acting mettle.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Simran Budharup was asked how being a part of Pandya Store impacted her career. She said, "Pandya Store was definitely a game-changing show in my career and my life. The bonds that I have made there are forever. I think that made it more special."

When asked if she is still in touch with her previous show, Pandya Store co-stars, Simran shared, "Of course, every day. Every day we talk to each other, every day. Once in a week, I meet either of them. As I said, these people are forever. They have become family. There's no turning back."

While Simran is successfully entertaining the audience in Kumkum Bhagya by playing the role of Panchi, we asked her about her future aspirations. Talking about it, she said, "Right now, Kumkum Bhagya is going on. I don't have a chance for anything else. Definitely after this, I am planning to get into the web and movies."

Simran elaborated how her interest is now shifting to OTT while TV still remains her favorite. She added, "I'll still try for TV, I will still try to get more better in TV. I wanted to do a negative and I am doing that in Kumkum Bhagya. It's a grey shade now. Now I want to try myself somewhere out."

She continued, "It's been 9 years that I have been working for Television and I feel that I am ready to get into web and for that, I am also working on myself. I am doing some workshops. I am trying to get my graph better day by day. It's a journey and there is a long way to go."

Workwise, Simran rose to fame after playing the role of Rishita in Pandya Store. The actress is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya.

