Jado Main Tere Kol Si Released: Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain strike the right chord with the music video

Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain are among the prominent names in the entertainment industry, who have worked in numerous shows but have never worked together. The duo has recently collaborated for a music video, named ‘Jado Main Tere Kol Si’. It is a cute story of love and the hurt. The pairing of the two actors is very fluid and they look impeccable together in the video. The music video is getting lots of love from the fans of the actors.

Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain had earlier worked together in a reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but he was eliminated very early from the season. The pairing of the actors is looking very good in the music video. They are shown as a couple in the video, but Shweta is seen ignoring Sourabh always and she realizes her mistake when she gets to know that he is marrying someone else. She runs to him as she realizes her mistake and hugs him.

See video here- CLICK

Talking about the song, Sourabh Raaj Jain had earlier shared, "It's an innocent story of love and I think for me the way he loves is a love rarely seen in this day and age. The definition of love and relationship has changed over time and the intricacies of it are beautifully going to be shown in this song. And of course, I am looking forward to working with Shweta ji who I have already shared screen space in Khatron Ke Khiladi and with our recent web series together our camaraderie has only increased. The song itself is beautiful and the first time I heard it, I remember telling myself this one can be on repeat mode in my car. And that's the kind of content I love being a part of, one that has a shelf life of a lifetime.” They will also be seen together in a web series very soon.

Also read- Palak Tiwari REVEALS mother Shweta Tiwari's struggles in married life; Read inside