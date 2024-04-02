And Pinkvilla brings you a freshly baked controversy right from the nooks of the showbiz industry!

Temptation Island couple Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta had an ugly break-up recently. Bhagat spoke about Mehta cheating on her in a full-fledged interview. Nikhil spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively and mentioned that Cheshta was doing it for publicity as she wanted to do Bigg Boss. The new development is that Nikhil has filed a defamation case against Bhagat.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Mehta and he shared his thoughts on taking the legal route in the matter. We also spoke to Cheshta who reacted to the new controversy. Read on to know more.

Nikhil Mehta's defamation case against Cheshta Bhagat

Nikhil Mehta from Temptation Island has issued a defamatory legal notice worth Rs.50,00,000 lakhs against Chestha Bhagat for her false accusations against him. When Pinkvilla received this information, we contacted Mehta to know more about the same.

When contacted, Nikhil said, "I'm not fine with the accusations that she had put on me. It has affected my reputation and caused me a lot of stress. My main agenda for doing the same is that she should not get away with giving out interviews with fabricated stories. I can't cheat on someone I wasn't even dating. Cheating is a big accusation and I am not OK with that tag. She was aware of all the situations and still, she went ahead to say things against me. I had to take a legal step because people should know the truth. Recently, I came to know that she is going around saying the same things to many others, and to put an end to this, I have to take it the legal way."

Take a look at Nikhil Mehta's defamation case' legal documents here:

He added, "I took this step so that no defamation statements are made. If you want to go out and speak publicly, at least be truthful. If you go around stating false accusations, you will have to face the consequences."

"She did the same thing with Arjun when her relationship with him didn't work. She mentioned that he cheated on her, publicly. I think she did the same with me. I don't know what she gets out of it but it does look like a pattern to me," he added.

Nikhil Mehta on Temptation Island friends supporting Cheshta Bhagat

"See, I do not stay in Mumbai, she does. She meets them frequently and I don't know what she is telling them. I recently came to know that she has asked all her friends from the show to not talk to me or learn my side of the story. I did tell a few of them that they only know one side of the story.

Cheshta Bhagat reacts to the defamation notice

"I have no clue about it. What is the case about? I will have to know more about it before I comment on it. It looks like a publicity stunt to me. Why else would anyone put a case against me after almost a month? Having said that, if a legal notice is sent to me, my legal team would look into it."

Nikhil Mehta and Cheshta Bhagat met on the sets of Temptation Island and fell in love. Bhagat broke up with her boyfriend Arjun Aneja and got into a relationship with Mehta.

