EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'I love you, papudi' Rakhi Sawant reveals Adil Khan Durrani texted her on Instagram

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani who was imprisoned for five months in Mysuru jail returned to Mumbai on August 21. By holding a press conference, Adil said that he will seek justice and take legal steps against Rakhi adding that whatever he is going to do, will not share it with the media. On August 22, Rakhi claimed that Adil Khan Durrani is doing all this just to gain public attention. Amidst this, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that her ex-husband texted her on Instagram after getting released from jail along with making some shocking revelations.

Rakhi Sawant reveals Adil Khan Durrani texted her after getting released from jail

During the exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant recalled getting a message from her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani right after he got released from jail. When asked if Adil approached her after coming out from jail, Rakhi said, "No he was talking to me on Instagram 'I love you, papudi. Why you did this to me? Please send me my clothes, please give me my car.' I said it's not your car, it's my car, it's my money. But still, I've given him clothes, his car, his stuff and everything from the house. I didn't know yeh aake yeha pe media trial kar raha hai."

She further added that she is not a normal girl as she spent 20 long years in the Bollywood industry. "Pure media mujhe janti hai. You can't use me. Star banne ke liye, Bigg Boss mein jane ke liye, reality show karne ke liye, video karne ke liye you (Adil Durrani) can't use me."

In the same interview, Rakhi also revealed that Adil sold her nude videos on social media. She said that Adil recorded her nude videos when she was in the washroom and these videos got lakh views online.

