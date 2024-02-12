Nikitin Dheer is receiving a lot of appreciation for his role in Shrimad Ramayan. He portrays the character of Raavan in the show. The actor has put in a great deal of effort into his performance and is delighted to receive positive feedback from the viewers. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikitin discussed in detail about his character in the show, the importance of passing on traditional values to the younger generation, advice for a successful marriage, and much more.

Nikitin Dheer talks about his relationship with his wife Kratika Sengar

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikitin Dheer referred to his wife Kratika Sengar as a 'bigger star' than him on TV and went ahead to talk about his thoughts on a successful marriage. When asked about recipes for a successful marriage, Dheer said, "I don't know about recipes and all, I just know that you need to be friends. I don't think anyone should feel superior in the relationship, I think that doesn't exist. I've always told Kratika that you're born to act. However, now we have a child and she has taken a conscious break."

Take a look at the entire video interview of Nikitin Dheer with Pinkvilla here-

He added, "I've seen my sister also go through it with children; how your body is changed and mind goes through so much. But I've experienced the same firsthand with Kratika, my respect for women has gone to another level. Physically they endure so much and emotionally they go through so much."

"For someone who's been working all her life and suddenly she is not working for two years it might take more time for her to get back. Even when she gets offers of projects, she puts it on hold because our baby is still very young. I have a lot of respect for that. I feel it is very important to understand where you are coming from. Everything doesn't stay hunky-dory all the time. But I think that's the beauty of marriage that you try your best to be there for each other," he shared.

Has fatherhood changed Nikitin Dheer?

When asked if fatherhood brought changes in him, he stated that it certainly has. Earlier, he used to do some projects, earn money, and go on vacations and travel. After he was monetarily exhausted, he would return to Mumbai and look out for projects and the cycle continued. However, after his daughter's birth, he takes work seriously and has realized that there should be a proper way of working and leading a life.

Nikitin Dheer on bagging Shrimad Ramayan

The Chennai Express actor said that he is a friend to the producer of the show Siddharth Kumar Teewary and they were supposed to work together since a long time, but things were not materializing. He revealed that Siddharth had called him for a different role in Shrimad Ramayan but he was interested in playing the character of Raavan and expressed his wish to the producer.

Nikitin expressed gratitude for the feedback for Shrimad Ramayan and stated that Raavan is one of the greatest villains of all time.

