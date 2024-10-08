Faraar teaser drops; Hamza Ali Abbasi as Batish is a street fighter who ends up in prison; WATCH

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s much-awaited serial, Faraar’s teaser has finally been released. The action-packed drama gives a glimpse of the actor’s character only and keeps the rest of the characters under wrap. This serial will bring together some of the most prominent names in the Pakistani entertainment industry and that is why viewers are excited for it to air.

Faraar’s teaser was uploaded on Green Entertainment’s official Instagram handle on October 6. The 1:18 seconds clip shows Hamza Ali Abbasi’s character Batish breaking rules in the city, getting into fights, and also committing murders. It begins with the actor, handcuffed, in prison. The camera turns on to record his statement, and the officer asks him, “Kaha se shuru kare?” Batish replies, “Kaha se shuru kare? Shuru karne nahi, khatam karne aaya hu.”

Watch the teaser of Faraar here:

The official Instagram handle of Green Entertainment uploaded the video with the caption describing Batish’s character. It reads, “Batish: Resilient untouchable and the fear that haunts the city. The countdown begins stay tuned to meet the man who bends the rules thrives in chaos and always stays one step ahead.”

The date of the release of Faraar has not been announced yet, but it will stream soon on Green Entertainment. Nevertheless, fans are super excited. One user commented, "Hamza looks good but hopefully the plot , writing and direction are all up to the mark as well!!" Another wrote, "Now that's something I wanna watch. Looks good."

For the unversed, Hamza Ali Abbasi is one of the most prominent actors in the Pakistan entertainment industry. He is best known for his recent roles in Jaan-e Jahan and Umro Ayyar. Besides him, Faraar will reportedly star Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sohai Ali Abro, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Danyal Zafar. The upcoming drama is written by Mustafa Afridi.

