Shraddha Arya takes delightful walk at beach amid pregnancy rumors; slays in white bodycon dress

Shraddha Arya is making headlines with rumors of the arrival of her first child with her husband, Rahul Nagpal. Although the actress hasn't officially confirmed or denied the rumors, she recently shared a video of herself having a great time at the beach.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha Arya posted a snippet wherein she is dancing her way out through sea waves while rejoicing at a beach. The diva, who is rumored to be pregnant, is giving major fashion goals too in her white-colored, strappy bodycon dress. She is donning a hat and sunglasses while soaking up the sun on a pleasant day.

The Kundali Bhagya actress is spotted showing off her chirpy self by grooving her body and posing happily for the camera. She has used the song Tanha Tanha in the background of her video.

Take a look at Shraddha Arya’s Instagram video here:

The internet is currently abuzz with Shraddha’s pregnancy speculations. According to a source, she took time off from work for a long time. The actress resumed shooting just a few days back. However, the team is exercising a ban on media after she returned to the sets of the show. Shraddha tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in 2021.

Kundali Bhagya is a popular drama series which has been on air since 2017. The show is a consistent performer on TRP charts. The serial, which started with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles, is presently focusing on the story of the second generation.

Celebrating 7 years of the daily soap, Shraddha penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram story. She uploaded a series of pictures and wrote, "Yayyy! 7 proud years of playing Preeta !! Hands down, this has been the best phase of my life. Thank you for being so loving, appreciative, and encouraging. This character will be a part of me for the rest of my life. I’m Preeta, she is me. #KundaliBhagya”

While the Tumhari Paakhi actress is still a part of Ektaa Kapoor’s soap opera, Dheeraj quit it just before the leap. The story is now taken forward by Rajveer, Palki and Shaurya played respectively by Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali. Adrija stepped into the shoes of Sana Sayyad, who left the show due to her pregnancy.

