Here's how Dalljiet Kaur is overcoming heartbreak after separation from Nikhil Patel; Talks about her healing journey 

Dalljiet Kaur has been taking her own time to heal as she copes with the legal feud between herself and her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. Seeking solace, she went to an undisclosed location nestled in the lap of Mother Nature to focus on her healing.

In a recent Instagram video, Dalljiet Kaur posted about her travel adventure. The clip was proof of her love for nature. Kaur was seen clad in a black and white striped saree with a pink blouse and was seen adoring a waterfall. The caption penned by her was, "Nature heals!"

In the comments section, she asked her fans to guess the location of the waterfall. The options presented to them were Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. Can you make a wild guess?

Dalljiet, best known for her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, had earlier posted a clip revealing her travel diary plans. In the caption, Kaur mentioned taking steps towards her journey towards healing. Her recent video proves that she has taken the first step towards the same. The actress had even requested her fans to join her and her son Jaydon on this new adventure as they unwind and explore together.

"Bless us as we embark on this journey hand in hand, leaving the past behind and confident in crafting a comeback story worth remembering," she further mentioned in her post as she started the new chapter in her life.

The personal life of the 41-year-old actress has been like an open book. Her second marriage with Nikhil Patel proved to be the biggest mistake of her life. The duo have accused one another of many things and have washed their dirty linen in public.

After a lot of self-introspection, Dalljiet seems to have moved on towards the process of healing and self-love. She had even redesigned a tattoo that she got inked when she was with Nikhil. The tattoo was a symbolic representation of giving love another shot.

However, post getting it remade, she shared a snap with a caption that spoke about how pain is not physical, this time. The backdrop song was Aise Kyun.

