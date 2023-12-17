Indian Idol 14 contestants lend their voice for Shrimad Ramayan; Shreya Ghoshal expresses being proud of them

Shrimad Ramayan is all set to hit the TV screens in the next year from 1st January 2023. Adding their charm to the beautiful mythological story, Indian Idol 14 contestants gave an ode to the show with their soulful voice for a video of the show.

The makers have created a beautiful title track for Shrimad Ramayan, which transports audiences to an ancient spiritual era and highlights the virtues of Lord Ram.

Indian Idol 14 contestants ode to Lord Ram

For a promotional video for the show Shrimad Ramayan, the popular contestants of Indian Idol 14 lend their soulful voice. In a video posted by Sony TV, Indian Idol 14 contestants Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Menuka Poudel, Vaibhav Gupta, Ananya Pal, and Utkarsh Wankhede are seen giving a special tribute to Lord Ram and Shrimad Ramayan.

Shrimad Ramayan stars actors like Sujay Reu as Lord Ram, Prachi Bansal as Mata Sita, Nikitin Dheer as Ravan, and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman,

Watch the video here:

Shreya Ghoshal expresses her pride as Indian Idol 14 contestants collaborate with Shrimad Ramayan

Indian Idol Judge Shreya Ghoshal said, “I am very proud that our talented contestants - Subhadeep, Menuka, Vaibhav, Ananya, and Utkarsh have received this divine opportunity to lend their voice for the special promotional video of the title track of the channel’s upcoming divine saga, ‘Shrimad Ramayan.’

She added, "I am also thankful to Lalit Ji for giving this opportunity to our contestants, who have further reinstated that the stage of ‘Indian Idol’ is one of the best singing reality platforms. I am confident that this song will become a significant part of everyone’s life. It is certainly a beautiful composition.”

Other actors in Shrimad Ramayan

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about Bhramrakshas actress Vaidehi Nair being roped in to play the character of Laxman's wife Urmila. We also informed the viewers about actress Sangeeta Odwani who is set to play the character of Mandodari opposite Nikitin Dheer.

The show is produced by the makers of many mythological shows like Radha Krishna, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Mahabharat, Siya Ke Ram, and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav among others.

