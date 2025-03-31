Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija react as Ranveer Allahbadia resumes work amid India’s Got Latent controversy

India's Got Latent controversy grabbed the eyeballs of the entire nation as popular personalities like Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and a few more landed in legal trouble after their controversial statements. After more than a month, Ranveer recently shared the news that he is set to resume work amid this ongoing row. As soon as Ranveer shared this news, Ashish and Apoorva reacted to his post and encouraged him.

Ranveer Allahbadia shared a few pictures with his team members on his Instagram feed. In the caption of this post, he wrote, "Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you, universe A new blessed chapter begins—rebirth..." Ashish Chanchlani then commented on this post and his comment is just unmissable. Ashish wrote, "Love you, But next time you are meeting me please dont crack jokes near me."

Ashish's comment received more than 34k likes and more than 211 comments. Apart from Ashish, Apoorva Mukhija also commented on this post, encouraging Ranveer and writing, "LESSSSSGOOOO BIG BROTHER."

Take a look at Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija's here-

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 18 winner Munawar Faruqui also commented on Ranveer's post and wrote, "Jiyo aur jeeto bless you," and Orry dropped "heart emoticons." Several others also extended their support to Ranveer as he resumes his work life.

"Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" This comment of Ranveer Allahbadia landed him in big trouble, after which several FIRs were lodged against him. Not only Ranveer, but Apoorva Mukhija also faced backlash for her comment on vaginas during her appearance on India's Got Latent.

Advertisement

Samay Raina, who was a host of India's Got Latent, faced the consequences for hosting the controversial show. After severe backlash, the episodes of the show were deleted from YouTube. There were many episodes of India's Got Latent that were shot but weren't released on the platform following the huge backlash.