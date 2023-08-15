EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav REACTS on reports of Salman Khan being biased on the show

Bigg Boss OTT 2, the celebrated reality show has finally come to an end, with a grand finale episode which was aired on August 14, Monday. The show, which is hosted by superstar Salman Khan, has made headlines right from its launch, thanks to its exciting content and day-to-day controversies. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, while Abhishek Malhan became the first runner-up.

In an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla post the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav reacted to the reports which suggested that host Salman Khan was being biased on the show. Here's what the season winner has to say...

Elvish Yadav calls Salman Khan 'Unbiased'

The popular contestant, who is currently on a high after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, put the rumors that suggested Salman Khan was being biased on the show, to rest. When he was asked if the superstar host was biased on the show as some of the audiences and Bigg Boss analysts suggested, Elvish Yadav denied all those claims straight away.

"Yes, he was biased, but towards me," joked Elvish Yadav, who vehemently denied the reports immediately. "He was not, my friend. He was extremely unbiased. Agar jo cheez hai, wo hai. Jo cheez nahi hai, wo nahi hai (When something is there, it's there. And when something is not there, it's not there)," stated the winner, thus putting all the rumors to rest.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, below: