6 controversies surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: From NEET scam to fight with Maxtern

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction and mention of violence.

Bigg OTT is back with its third season. The premiere episode was a banger, with Anil Kapoor debuting as the host of the controversial show. The contestants seem to be entertaining. They have definitely raised the expectations of the ardent followers of the show.

With Bigg Boss OTT 3 creating waves at present, one cannot forget the epic win of Elvish Yadav in the previous season of the show. The YouTuber scripted history by becoming the first wild card contestant to have won the trophy.

However, after his victory, Elvish was seen hitting the headlines several times for the wrong reasons. Let’s take a look at the 6 biggest controversies that the social media star was mired in after lifting the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

1. Elvish’s reaction to NEET scam

The discrepancies in NEET UG-2024 results have become a topic of discussion for the entire nation. While the aspiring students are raising their voices against the scam, other celebrated faces are showing support to them by urging the authorities to take the strictest action. Elvish Yadav, who usually addresses such issues, has also joined in to express his opinion.

Taking to his social media handle, the internet personality cited students' concern over the exam process and begged for a thorough probe of the NEET UG-2024 results. His post raised questions about an unusually high number of candidates getting the top rank, suspicions of paper leaks, and fraudulent grading processes.

Advertisement

2. Feud with Maxtern

Elvish grabbed headlines in March 2024 when fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, accused him of physical assault and lodged an FIR against him. Maxtern alleged that the Bigg Boss contestant attempted to break his spine and tried to kill him during the fight. Multiple videos of Elvish thrashing Sagar went viral online. The influencer uploaded a video claiming that Maxtern had threatened to burn his parents alive.

Elvish was interrogated by Gurgaon police. However, later, the two decided to call a truce. Sagar withdrew his complaint, and they even shared a photo together confirming that they had made peace.

3. Fallout with Manisha Rani

Elvish and Manisha’s bond inside the Bigg Boss house was one of the major highlights of the season. They grew closer to each other, and on many occasions, Manisha Rani was even seen openly confessing her love for Elvish.

After the show, the duo signed a brand deal together, and this is where their disagreements began. It was related to the cover photo of a shared post. Manisha explained that while Elvish was supposed to use one of their pictures, he did not do it and instead uploaded an image of himself with Akshay Kumar. She asked Elvish and his team to replace the same, but they did not listen to her demands. This forced Manisha to unfollow Elvish on Instagram.

Advertisement

Later, Elvish also came up with his side of the story. He revealed that he used a frame with Akshay Kumar to expand the reach, eventually leading to more revenue generation.

4. Snake venom case

In March 2024, Elvish was again in the news for allegedly obtaining and selling snake venom as a recreational drug for rave parties. He was charged under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code after the substance was found in the samples of his party.

UP Police arrested him after a report of the sample found snake venom of the Cobra Krait species. He was taken in remand for 14 days and jailed for 6 days. The court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

5. Negative PR controversy

Elvish and Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan, developed a close bond during their stay inside the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss. However, their equation turned sour when they engaged in a public spat with each other.

Advertisement

Elvish accused the fellow YouTuber of doing a negative publicity stunt against him and making attempts to tarnish his reputation. The latter retorted that the content creator is making false claims to gain fame. The incident surely affected their friendship.

6. Vaishno Devi violence

In December 2023, Elvish made headlines for committing violence during his visit to the holy place of Vaishno Devi. He was accused of misbehaving with a journalist by snatching his mic.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner lost his calm when he was asked about his Vaishno Devi temple visit. Elvish’s team came up with a clarification and justified the YouTuber’s reaction. It stated that the person who claimed to be a journalist grabbed Elvish’s friend's shoulder when he refused to click a picture with him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse or physical assault, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: Relooking at 10 most popular Bigg Boss winners; Sidharth Shukla, Munawar Faruqui to Tejasswi Prakash