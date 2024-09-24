Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Will Sharjeena move to her parents' house, leaving Mustafa struggling in dirty apartment?

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir in lead roles, makes headlines whenever the makers release a new episode. Sharjeena (Hania) and Mustafa have left their house and are staying by renting a shabby apartment, which somewhere appears rickety. After a new episode on Monday (September 23), the makers have posted a promo for the upcoming episode, giving a glimpse of how Sharjeena's parents arrive at her new residence and express disappointment in the situation.

The promo opens up with Sharjeena and Mustafa hyping each other by staying optimistic despite the challenging phase of their life. The former praises her husband, saying, "Kisne socha hoga ki laparwaah sa ladka ek din itni zimmedariyaan sambhalega?" (Who would have thought that a careless boy would shoulder so many responsibilities one day?) Replying back, Mustafa says, "Kisne socha hoga ki jisey safai ka itna khabt ho woh itne maile gande apartment mein rahegi?" (Who would have thought that someone who is so devoted to cleanliness would live in such a dirty apartment).

Later, when Sharjeena goes to her parents' house to meet her mother, the latter explains, "Mujhe toh aisa lagta hai ki tumhare sasural woh aayi hi isi maksad ke liye thi ki koi na koi mansooba bana ke tumhe aur Mustafa ko iss ghar se chalta kare." (I feel that she came to your in-laws' house with the sole purpose of making some plan to make you and Mustafa leave this house). The promo transitions to a scene when Sharjeena's parents visit her and Mustaf in their new flat.

Seeing the apartment and its need for repair, her father expresses concern for the couple. He refers to the neighbourhood as 'gandagi ka dher.' Reacting to his statements, Mustafa asks her dad to take Sharjeena with them and states that he will take her back with him after he does something deserving.

Take a look at the promo here:

For the unversed, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is written and directed by Farhat Ishtiaq and Badar Mehmood, respectively. It airs a new episode every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on ARY Digital.

