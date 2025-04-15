Karan Veer Mehra takes Chum Darang on dinner date amid dating rumors, Digvijay Rathee joins duo; WATCH

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang continue to grab headlines for being spotted together on many occasions. Though they also admitted that they are just friends, their recent dinner outing, where Digvijay Singh Rathee also joined them, has only added fuel to the ongoing buzz about their alleged romance.

On Monday night, Karan Veer Mehra took to his Instagram stories to share a sneak peek of a dinner outing in Mumbai. In the video, he was seen at a restaurant with Chum Darang, who was all smiles and laughter as she posed playfully for the camera. The actor captured her cheerful moment. Digvijay Singh Rathee, who joined the duo, can also be seen in the video. The three had previously appeared together on Bigg Boss 18, and their friendship is not unknown.

Meanwhile, earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Chum Darang opened up about the buzz surrounding her bond with Karan Veer Mehra and said that they're nothing more than friends. She further added that the Valentine's Day pics sparked unnecessary speculation. She shared they aren't dating but just have a solid friendship.

Chum also talked about her mindset going into Bigg Boss 18 and said she was clear about not getting into a relationship with anyone on the show. She continued that her equation with Karan, along with fellow contestants Shilpa Shirodkar and Digvijay Rathee, grew naturally and continues to evolve.

For the unversed, the dating rumors of Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang began after she dropped pics of some beautiful moments with Karan on Valentine's Day. She also shared a video of him reciting a quirky love line.

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 18 and formed a strong friendship. Along with Shilpa and Digvijay, the group continues to share a close-knit bond, often giving fans major friendship goals with their off-screen camaraderie.

