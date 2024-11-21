Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Abhishek Bachchan questions father Amitabh Bachchan for wearing his outfits and shoes; latter says 'Joh bacha kucha hai...'

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are truly among the coolest father-son duo in the entertainment world. The audience is set to witness their camaraderie soon as Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16's forthcoming episode. Several promos of this episode have been released. In the new promo, it is seen how Abhishek Bachchan leaves Amitabh Bachchan in confusion after he questions the latter for borrowing his outfits.

Sony TV dropped a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on their official Instagram page. In this promo, Abhishek Bachchan reminded Amitabh Bachchan, "Dadaji ne aap se kaha tha ki 'jis din aapke bete aapke jutte mei fit ho jayenge, voh aapke bete nahi aapke mitra ban jayenge.' (Grandpa told you 'When your son fits in your shoes, he will no longer be your son but be you friend)."

Abhishek Bachchan expressed how excited he felt when he realized that he can wear his father's shoes. On the contrary to this, Junior Bachchan questioned Big B, "Jis din aapke pitjai aapke hoodie, jeans, socks, Tshirt, sab kuch pehna shuru karde, voh mere kya bann jayenge aap muje bataiye (When your father starts wearing your hoodie, jeans, socks, Tshirt, what will we become of mine)."

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo here-

Mr Bachchan looked embarrassed as his son pulled his leg for borrowing his outfits and shoes. Abhishek continued teasing his father and complimented his shoes. Big B was wearing Abhishek's shoes and thus the latter questioned him for wearing his shoes.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan then quipped, "Bhaisahab, ye joh chota mota, humare paas bacha kucha hai usko bhi mat maang lijiye (Whatever little is left, don't ask to return)." The caption of this promo was, "They are truly like father, like son!"

This episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 can be watched on November 22 at 9 PM.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan will make special appearance on the show to promote his upcoming movie, I Want To Talk. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie also features Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo. I Want To Talk is slated to be released on big screens on November 22.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Abhishek Bachchan’s thoughtful comment leaves Amitabh Bachchan emotional, ‘Paa, I don’t know if…’