Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan extends help to Nareshi Meena for Proton Therapy; contestant talks about her brain tumor diagnosis

In today's (August 21) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan announced helping contestant Nareshi Meena financially. She is suffering from a brain tumor and opened up about how she had been diagnosed with the health condition. Read ahead to know about the same.

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati saw Amitabh Bachchan talk to contestant Nareshi Meena about her life. When he came to know that she needed around Rs 25-30 lakh for Proton Therapy treatment, he vowed to help her financially.

"Nareshi ji hum aapko ek aashwasan dena chahte hai. Aapki joh Proton therapy hai, ess elaj ke liye jitne bhi paise lagenge, uske liye mei prayatna karunga aur mei umeed karta hu aapka therapy hoh jaye" (Nareshi ji, I want to assure you. I will make every effort to arrange the funds needed for your Proton therapy, and I sincerely hope that your treatment goes smoothly), he said.

Amit Ji further added that, "Mei ek sahayak banna chahta huh aapka Naresh ji aur jitna bhi kharcha hoga mei prayatna karunga."(I want to be of help to you, Nareshi. I will make every effort to cover expenses that will arise.)

Nareshi Meena who is from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan is battling a brain tumor. Amitabh Bachchan had further asked her about how she found out that she had a tumor in the brain. The brave contestant revealed how she wanted to become an investigating officer as she was interested in the same.

"Eske liye police ka exam dia tha. Mera return exam pass bhi ho gaya. Pir uske baad woh ek medical test hota hai police banne ke liye. Mei medical test ke liye gayi. Waha pe jo doctors rehte hai unhone bataya ki aapki vision mei problem hai. Aap police banne ke liye fit nai ho. Phir jab doctors ne MRI ke liye suggest kia tha tab detect hua ki mujhe brain tumor hai."

(I took the police exam. I even passed the written test. After that, there was a medical test required to become a police officer. When I went for the medical test, the doctors there informed me that I had a vision problem and was not fit to become a police officer. It was only after they suggested an MRI that the brain tumor was detected.)

Well, in the next episode, the audience will get to see if Nareshi Meena will be able to win Rs 1 crore when Amitabh Bachchan asks the question.

