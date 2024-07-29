EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma shares life tip for anyone who wants to overcome fear: 'Mujhe realize hua'

Aditi Sharma is one of the contestants in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. The actress has come a long way from her fight with claustrophobia and has a pro tip for her fans. She exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, about a life advice she would love to give to her sea of followers if they are dealing with any particular weaknesses in life.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma's exclusive tip to overcome fears:

During a candid interview with Pinkvilla, when Aditi Sharma was asked if Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 helped her in overcoming her fears, and the go-to tip, she had for fans, deserves your attention.

The Angrej actress said, "Meri pro tip yahi hogi, yeh baat yaad rakhni hai ki yeh fear hoh jo hota hai, joh bhi phobias hai, yeh sab mentally aapko dara re hai. It is not real. You know it is in your head." It translates to, " (Here's my pro tip: Remember that the fear and phobias you experience, just scare you mentally.)"

Take a look at Aditi Sharma:

Aditi further revealed how she has overcome the fear of claustrophobia after taking part in the show. "I think yes maine uss fear ko overcome kar lia. Ek baar maine kar lia na abh mujhe lagta hai, jaise ek baar roller coaster mei baithne ka dar hota hai. Ek baar baith lia dobara aapko thrill excite karta hai. Mei kar hi lungi, halake dar hamesha lagta hai but wahi toh thrill hai."

Advertisement

"(I believe I have overcome that fear. Once I did it, it felt like the fear of riding on a roller coaster for the first time. Once you've done it, the next time you're excited by the thrill. I know I can do it, although there's always some fear, but that's what makes it thrilling.)"

Aditi Sharma on how all fear is in the head:

The Rabb Se Hai Dua actress then emphasized the fact that "Jaise aap ek fear ko bada bana dete hoh usko feed kar karke, agar aap samne wali cheez ko chota samjhoge na jitna tiny samaj sakte hoh uss dar ko, I think it might help (Just like you can magnify a fear by constantly feeding it, if you perceive the fear as small, as tiny as possible, it will diminish.)"

Aditi ended the interview by saying that before going to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, she heard a lot of podcasts and saw a lot of videos. She battled claustrophobia and said that it is a kind of fear for which there's not much material on YouTube.

Advertisement

The actress was unable to understand how to overcome. Sharma read a lot about it, did research, and then realized it's all in your head. The smaller you perceive the fear, the better it is.

ALSO READ: Kathaa Ankahee actress Aditi Sharma wishes Adnan Khan luck for new show Prachand Ashok; 'Looking forward'