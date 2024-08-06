Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar flirts with a Romanian girl; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has attracted a large audience, and viewers are keen to witness the upcoming stunts on the show. Apart from the daredevil stunts, the show also promises entertainment and is filled with lighter moments after every difficult stunt. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Abhishek Kumar romancing a Romanian girl.

According to the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, lover-boy Abhishek Kumar, who has not been quite lucky in love, tells Shalin Bhanot about a girl who helped him adjust his mic. As Kumar recalls the incident of the pretty lady helping him with the mic, he starts to daydream about romancing her.

Take a look at a recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

As Abhishek dreams of romancing the Romanian girl, he is seen dancing and having quality time with her in a typically filmy manner.

Since the beginning of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek Kumar's search for his Ms. Perfect has been going on. The Udaariyaan actor was seen taking tips from Shalin Bhanot and Gashmeer Mahajani to impress the girls. In one of the episodes, Bhanot was seen helping Kumar communicate with foreigners in English as he is not fluent in that language.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started off in a fiery manner with the major controversy with Asim Riaz unfolding. An angry Asim indulged in an altercation with other contestants of the show and also had a war of words with Rohit Shetty, post which, his participation was discontinued.

Last week, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aditi Sharma were in the danger zone and after performing the elimination stunt, Shilpa Shinde was evicted from the show. The previous episode also witnessed a few fights between Aditi Sharma- Aashish Mehrotra with Shilpa Shinde. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abhishek Kumar also got into an argument.

