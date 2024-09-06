Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Rohit Shetty reveals Nimrit Ahluwalia's 'secret' as he hilariously roasts contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Apart from the daredevil stunts, the show has many entertaining factors too. In the upcoming episodes, Rohit Shetty will be seen roasting the contestants based on his observation. As per the new promo, he pulls Nimrit's leg and states how she feels she is always right. Furthermore, he also roasted Abhishek Kumar talking about his conversation with his crush Krishna Shroff's father Jackie Shroff.

In the promo, Rohit Shetty roasts Abhishek Kumar saying, "Tumlog ko pata hai isska dhaada hai. Yeh cook bahot acha hai. Kyuki Shalin ne isko ek advice di thi ke ladki ko patana chahte ho toh pehle uske baap ko patao. Yeh pohch gaye Jackie Daa ke paas. Jackie Daa ne isko bola Anda Kadipata banake bata, ab tu bhopla banake bata. Yeh nikla waha se bola bhaad mey gai Krishna ab mai dhaaba kholuga."

Take a look at the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

(Abhishek owns a roadside restaurant and is a great cook because Shalin advised him to impress a girl's father if he likes the girl and thus Abhishek went to Jackie Shroff's house. Jackie Daa told him to cook dishes like Anda Kadipata and Bhopla. After learning to cook these delicacies, he scrapped the thought of Krishna and focused on owning a roadside restaurant).

In the previous episodes, the contestants took over the Partners' Week. The contestants performed stunts in the pair of two. Shalin Bhanot- Krishna Shroff, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia- Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani- Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Veer Mehra- Shilpa Shinde performed stunts as partners while Sumona Chakravarti went directly into the elimination stunt as she wasn't selected by anyone.

Advertisement

While Shilpa Shinde aborted the elimination stunt, she was retained in the show with a 'no elimination' twist.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Are controversial elements in Khatron Ke Khiladi killing the essence of the stunt-based reality show?