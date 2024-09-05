OPINION: Are controversial elements in Khatron Ke Khiladi killing the essence of the stunt-based reality show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is slowly but steadily becoming more of a dramatic reality show like Bigg Boss. Let's explore whether this shift is undermining the essence of the stunt-based reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a one-of-a-kind, stunt-based reality show that has been loved by audiences for many years. The show has enjoyed a massive fan following, with viewers loving it for its thrill factor. However, I feel that the show has started to lose its essence as it now focuses more on contestants providing content and entertainment rather than performing their stunts diligently.

In the past, the show focused entirely on competition through various stunts. Lately, though, it appears to have added several aspects that can seem unjust to the contestants who truly deserve to succeed. For example, in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, fans were surprised by the elimination of two talented participants, Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra, who both showed great dedication and enthusiasm for the competition.

The makers gave an extra chance to Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff and TV veteran Shilpa Shinde to re-enter the show as wildcard contestants. Last week, even after getting back to the show after elimination, Shilpa Shinde was saved with a 'no elimination' twist. I wonder why the chance wasn't given to Aashish or Aditi, is it because they are less dramatic than Shinde? Well, God knows.

In the past, Khatron Ke Khiladi focused on stunt performances and eliminated contestants based on their weaker showings. Recently, though, the show has shifted to themed specials, introducing a new theme each week. This change tends to benefit certain contestants while putting others at a disadvantage, resulting in a somewhat biased elimination process.

For example, the teams' week. In the Teams' Special Week, the contestants were divided into two teams, and two contestants, chosen by the Captain of the losing team performed the elimination stunt. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, despite being the worst performer of her team that week, chose to save herself and nominate Aditi Sharma and Shalin Bhanot for the elimination stunt. Result: Aditi got evicted. How is this fair?

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani won a power and advantage wherein he got the chance to directly eliminate one contestant. He took Saurabh Raaj Jain's name for direct elimination. Mind you, Saurabh hadn't lost any stunts until then and was one of the toughest contestants of the season. Unfair much?

After the show, Saurabh spoke his heart out regarding his unfair eviction in an interview with India Forums and mentioned that Khatron Ke Khiladi has been transformed into Content Ke Khiladi wherein people who give content and footage get support from the makers.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Jain also announced that he wouldn't be a part of any other reality shows as he feels they are nothing less than fiction. He said, "In reality shows, a lot is in the hands of the makers, and at times, they often forget the line between right and wrong."

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Aishwarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare were retained in the show with a 'no elimination' twist while Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, and Sheezan Khan weren't considered to be kept in the show because they seemed quiet and didn't add to the drama quotient of the show.

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, during the partners' week, four contestants selected one partner each while nobody selected Sumona Chakravarti due to which the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress got a fear funda without even performing a stunt.

In the same season's bluff master week, luck supported Abhishek Kumar and he got saved from elimination for the entire week while Aashish Mehrotra got a fear funda without even performing a stunt.

Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer shared her opinion regarding the controversial elements in Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an interview with Buzzuka, Sumbul added that the stunt-based reality show doesn't really require the controversial aspects, fights, and drama.

Talk about drama in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, this season began with one of the biggest controversies with Asim Riaz walking out of the show following a feud with Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot. He also got into a rude conversation with Rohit Shetty and the makers of the show.

Well, the current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is in the news for the contestants passing pointed remarks at each other rather than the daredevil stunts that they perform in the show. This can be one of the reasons why the show is unable to attract audiences. The show is struggling with a 1.5 rating which is lower than the expected TRPs considering the show's stellar line-up of contestants.

I, as an avid watcher and lover of the show, loved the show better when it was all about healthy competition and stunts, rather than fights, dramas, and other factors supporting only a few contestants.

