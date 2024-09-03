Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar, Ramesh Taurani and more come together to fund 70's actress Rehana Sultan’s heart surgery

Rehana Sultan is a National Award-winning actress who rules the 70s with her bold and impactful acting. However, it’s been decades since she has bid adieu to her career in the Indian film industry. For a while, the veteran artist has been dealing with complications in her heart. When things got serious, her brother contacted IFTDA and through the organization, celebs like Rohit Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Javed Akhtar, and others came together to fund her treatment.

Ashoke Pandit, the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, informed The Indian Express about the senior stars' struggle with medical complications. He revealed that at such a grim time, some people from the entertainment industry, namely Rohit Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Javed Akhtar, Rajen Sahani, Sunil Bohra, Vipul Shah, and TV producer Rajan Shahi funded her heart surgery by immediately transferred money into the hospital’s account.

Giving an update about her condition, Pandit stated that the Dastak star Rehana Sultan has been in touch with him. She had a cardiac issue and there were some complications in the valves of her heart. Her brother Rishabh Sharma informed him that around three days back, her condition worsened and she had to be admitted to a hospital. Sharma also sought Ashoke’s help to seek financial aid for her treatment due to which it was getting delayed.

But thankfully, because of the kind-hearted celebrities, the funds came in on time and her valve replacement surgery was carried out yesterday. Currently, she is doing well, but she is in the ICU. The medical team will be observing her for the next few days.

For the unknown, Rehana Sultan made her acting debut with the 1970 movie, Dastak alongside Sanjeev Kumar and Anju Mahendru. Her first film won her the coveted National Film Award for Best Actress. The same year, she shared the screen with Shatrughan Sinha and Anil Dhawan in Chetna. But later, she was typecasted into similar roles and her career eventually came to a standstill, despite its promising start.

As for Rohit Shetty, he is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial venture, Singham Again. The action movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and others. It is expected to hit theaters this Diwali.

