Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rajiv Adatia indirectly TARGETS Asim Riaz for his arrogant behavior; 'This is not Bigg Boss'

Asim Riaz has hit the headlines once again, and for all the wrong reasons. His expulsion from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has left the netizens divided. While some are supporting the rapper, many have been criticizing him for his behavior. Now, after Arjit Taneja and Kushal Tandon reacted to the controversy, Rajiv Adatia opened up about the same. The Bigg Boss 15 fame asserted that contestants must respect the host and fellow contenders.

Rajiv Adatia says Khatron Ke Khiladi is not 'Bigg Boss'

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rajiv Adatia shared a few throwback pictures from his Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 days. From group pictures to sharing a fun frame with maverick Rohit Shetty, his post is all things candid. The internet personality called it one of the best television shows and penned a long note detailing his experience. Adatia explained how one should respect the host and love each other.

The caption read, "Saddens me when people don’t respect the show. Each show has its own flavour, dhamaka and ups and downs. The show is never about or promoted on one individual it’s a cast of celebs that come together including the host!"

"Also I wanna say every season has been a hit!! Including mine! We all work hard! We are all known faces. We have stay true and HUMBLE to who we are! Be humble be kind.. this is what takes you ahead in life! I love Khatron and was saddened by what I saw on yesterday’s Episode! Khatron is not Bigg boss!" concluded Rajiv Adatia.

Advertisement

Have a look at his post here:

Rubina Dilaik and others react

After the Bigg Boss 15 fame shared the pictures, several users commented, sharing their opinions. However, Rubina Dialik wrote, "What memories." Further, a user wrote, "But yes, this season seems boring since no other contestant is worth the hype. The last few seasons were amazing." Another comment read, "I think and feel the same..respect is utmost important no matter how big or small one is..being proud of one in a good way is good but arrogance with disrespect is another level.. not needed and not cool at all."

For the uninitiated, Asim Riaz has been expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after he misbehaved with Rohit Shetty and other contestants.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Umar shares cryptic note about degrading someone; hinting at brother Asim Riaz's fight with Rohit Shetty