Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aashish Mehrotra posts farewell message for Aditi Sharma after her elimination; 'One ending brings...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been entertaining the fans from the start. In the last week, Aditi Sharma got evicted from the show. Sharma made a lot of friends on the show, including Aashish Mehrotra. Today, the latter shared a farewell post for her on his social media.

Taking to Instagram, Aashish shared a series of pictures with Aditi and wrote, "One ending brings the new beginning... Because the journey never ends…" Throughout the show, Aashish and Aditi stuck by each other and supported one another. Mehrotra also opposed the selection of Aditi to perform the elimination stunt. However, she had to perform the same against Shalin Bhanot and eventually lost the stunt by a small margin.

Take a look at Aashish Mehrotra's Instagram post for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma:

The previous week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was a teams' week. The contestants were supposed to perform in teams led by Sumona Chakravarti and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Sumona's team consisted of Karan Veer Mehra, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, and Ashish Mehrotra, while Nimrit's team had Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, and Niyati Fatnani.

Nimrit's team won only the stunt performed by Gashmeer Mahajani and Niyati Fatnani. However, her team lost the ultimate challenge, and thus, two members of her team were supposed to perform the elimination stunt. She chose Shalin and Aditi to perform the stunt, which resulted in the latter's eviction.

In the elimination stunt to collect scorpions, Shalin Bhanot collected 168 scorpions, while Aditi Sharma managed 151. Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, and Abhishek Kumar called out Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her decision to send Aditi to the elimination stunt and mentioned that she should have gone to perform the stunt.

