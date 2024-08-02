Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Abhishek Kumar fills in petrol worth equal to one's house rent

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 star Abhishek Kumar had an amazing time in Punjab! While making his way back to Mumbai, he took a break at a petrol station to refuel his impressive Rubicon car, which comes with a price tag that might surprise you. Are you feeling a bit dizzy after that?

Abhishek Kumar was seen standing at a petrol pump making a vlog. He said, "Rubicon kitna tail peti hai I think 25,000 ke aas paas chalo, Delhi jaenge. (Rubicon uses about 25,000 liters of fuel, I think.)" Okay, let's go to Delhi However, the irony here is the actor was seen paying Rs 7210 and put 70.09 liters of petrol. He even talked about the bad experiences he had on his trip. He forgot to put Fast Tag and said that the toll price is double if it is not there.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant also said that to reach Delhi, he has to pass via Ambala. As the roads are blocked, he has to pass via villages, for which he has to travel 15 km extra. Once his friends join him, Kumar reveals that a lot of revenue is not earned via vlogs, but he makes the same for his happiness.

Abhishek, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 17 halts for nature's call and to eat breakfast/ brunch. He and his friend drink lassi. For their second halt, they drink chai, Aloo bhujiya as flies pass by. The actor is seen saying, "Chai ki chuski with lot of makhis (Sip of tea.)

The Udaariyaan star who loves road travel also likes to keep his fans hooked on his social media updates. He had posted an array of pictures where he was showing off his style diaries in a black shirt. He flaunted his all-black look and received appreciation also from his Khatron co-star Karan Veer Mehra. He wrote, "“Handsomest guy inda histreee of _____ ? Bolo bolo.”

The top few buttons of his shirt were left open which made him look very sizzling. Fans could not stop commenting handsome while others wrote, "Munda in black always look killer." Well, on the other side, you can watch Abhishek perform daredevil stunts every weekend on Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema

