Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar sets temperature soaring in black; Karan Veer Mehra comments, 'Handsomest in...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 star Abhishek Kumar's fashion sense is impeccable. A while ago he posted an array of pictures in a black shirt on Instagram which was too good to ignore. His fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra dropped the sassiest comment, which deserves your attention.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 star Abhishek Kumar's sartorial picks will inspire you to go on a date night with your bae. He posted pictures on Instagram wearing a black shirt with buttons open. His fellow contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi Karan Veer Mehra commented, "Handsomest guy inda histreee of _____ ? Bolo bolo."

Indeed! Abhishek knows how to look stunning and how? Even his fans could not stop commenting on the post. One of them wrote, "Another day, another iconic look from Abhishek Kumar. The black dress is a 10/10!". Another one commented, "That black dress on Abhishek Kumar is pure class. He never fails to impress!That black dress on Abhishek Kumar is pure class. He never fails to impress!"

It is interesting to note that even in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Kumar's dressing sense in black blazers was crisp and sharp. Apart from being the runner-up in the controversial reality show, he always exuded class and sophistication to his appearance with his fashionable picks. Well, on the other side, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor has been hogging the limelight ever since his brawl happened with Asim Riaz on Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

The duo had a massive fight and Abhishek also shared his side of the tale. He revealed that what was shown on the show was not the entire thing as a lot had taken place. Even Abhishek's cheerleader Karan Veer Mehra had opened up about Kumar and Riaz's fight. As per a Bollywood Life report, Karan Veer did not even know who Asim Riaz was and did not even recognize him. Talking more about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which was shot in Romania this time, the lineup of contestants is interesting.

Apart from Abhishek, Asim, and Karan Veer, the show will also see Gashmeer Mahajani, Aashish Mehrotra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma and Sumona Chakravarti doing the stunts.

