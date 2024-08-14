Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Krishna Shroff REACTS to doing Bigg Boss 18; reveals she can excel due to THIS reason

Krishna Shroff is all set to make her comeback to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as a wild card entrant. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she mentioned being comfortable in the reality space, just like the way she prefers to lead her life on her own terms. Throughout her journey on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, the fitness enthusiast has impressed viewers with her strength, honesty, and free-spirited attitude. Only recently, she was quizzed about her thoughts on becoming a part of Bigg Boss 18 to which she seemed optimistic.

Krishna Shroff on doing Bigg Boss 18

In an interaction with Times Of India, Krishna said that she would excel in Bigg Boss, and it might be easy as she has already put herself to the test with Khatron Ke Khiladi. Speaking more about it, Jackie Shroff's daughter shed light on her qualities, saying, "When it comes to Bigg Boss, I’m comfortable with different types of people and can adapt to anyone no matter their background."

Krishna added that having people poking each other or picking up fights doesn't affect her, and she can either be an exceptional or a dull contestant. Revealing what Khatron Ke Khiladi taught her, she explained observing things and watching them in black and white.

Krishna Shroff mentions being genuine and raw

In the same chat, the entrepreneur highlighted her raw and authentic style, explaining that she is able to express her feelings, opinions, and thoughts in a genuine manner. Krishna believed that owing to her ability, she has the opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to her journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Detailing the factors for which she was appreciated on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, Shroff said, "Since I haven't been on television before, I don't always know what to say you want to say all to whom, but I speak my mind, which was appreciated during Khatron.

Further, when asked about people judging her on national television due to her flaws, she shared that she does not mind such instances. Krishna credited her authenticity and her genuine nature for the support she gained over time despite living a relatively private life. In addition to this, the fitness enthusiast mentioned being open and vocal about her setbacks. For her, the flaws are like challenges rather than issues.



Krishna Shroff on not carrying the legacy of her family

Talking to us, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant stated, "I have been very comfortable with who I am as a person and being able to project that and for people to see that as opposed to playing a character, for me, that's very foreign and feels a little awkward and strange."

"At the end of the day, I'm a very competitive person, so whatever I choose to do, I need to be the best at it. I do believe in order to be the best at it, it's something I need to feel passionate about, believe in, and genuinely want to do. So that steered me towards the direction that I have taken," added Shroff.

Krishna Shroff's elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Krishna Shroff was eliminated from the show after a daredevil stunt. Sumona Chakravarti was also in the danger zone, and hence, the duo faced an intense elimination stunt. Despite encouragement from her fellow contestants, Krishna was unable to complete the task. She chose to abort it, leading to her elimination from the show.

However, she will be seen back on the show along with Shilpa Shinde, who became the first eliminated contestant of the game. The latest teasers of the show have the duo performing water tasks.

