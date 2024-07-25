Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opens up on her weight loss journey, dealing with anti-depressants

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of mental illness

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to showcase her fearless side in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14, which has been shot in Romania. However, did you know that there was a time in the life of the actress when she had to take anti-depressants and was battling with her weight?

The fitness journey of Nimrit is inspiring and will leave you baffled about how she overcame her challenges after Miss India.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on how she came out of anti-depressants and lost weight:

During an interview with India.com, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia revealed, "After wrapping up Big Boss, in the course of that, it has been 6-7 months that I got off my anti-depressants and lost 10 Kilos. I was sitting at 33% fat and I converted that to lean muscle. So, you know, I started to fixate on lean muscle, calorie-counted meals and incorporating more of protein in my diet."

Take a look at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia:

Nimrit further revealed that she has everything in moderation and engaged in strength training, cross-fit, and MMA for a couple of months, which helped her mentally. She also emphasized the importance of recovery, something often overlooked by many stating, “Taking a day off from your workout is important to give your body that break.”

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia on her Miss India days:

Nimrat, who made her debut in the TV world with Choti Sarrdaarni took a walk down memory lane. She reflected on her Miss India photos, expressing that while she appreciated those moments, she felt dissatisfied with her younger self and body. The Bigg Boss 16 star noted that society is often critical of appearances. Her advice was, “One needs to really change oneself from within and understand that it's important to be true to yourself.”

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Well, the Udaariyaan actress is all set to rock in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. The list of contestants include Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Karan Veer Mehra, Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra, apart from Nimrit.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.