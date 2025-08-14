Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Aug 13 Episode Written Update: Noina saves Pari and Ajay's marriage but Tulsi...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Aug 13 Episode Written Update: Viren reveals that Pari was dating Rannvijay. Ajay's mother, Indira, bursts into anger, and Pari breaks down. She slams the Virani family for hiding the truth about Pari. Ajay confesses that he knew about Pari's past relationship. He shows support for Pari and mentions how he doesn't care about her past. Indira slams him for supporting Pari.

Noina saves Pari and Ajay's wedding

Noina requests to intervene in the matter and urges Indira and Mihir that she wants to talk to them privately. She takes Mihir's family's guarantee and asks Indira to forgive Pari. Indira opposes, but Noina explains how Pari and Ajay are happy with each other, and they love each other, so they shouldn't cancel the wedding. Indira mentions how love is not important, but Noina mentions how love is everything. She urges Indira not to cancel the wedding.

Indira then tells Tulsi that she hasn't forgiven how she raised accusations against Viren, but says that she will not cancel the wedding on Noina's request. Indira states that Tulsi will have to apologise to Viren, and only then can the wedding happen. Mihir then apologises on Tulsi's behalf. Tulsi then apologises to Viren. Indira praises Viren for being a good human and forgiving Tulsi. Ajay's family then leaves.

Pari bursts out in anger

Pari thanks Mihir for saving her marriage. Mihir asks Pari to thank Noina as because of her, the wedding is happening. Noina leaves. Pari then bursts out in anger at Tulsi and questions her for calling the police. She slams Tulsi for trusting Munni and creating a problem in her wedding. Nandini tells Pari that she asked Tulsi to call the police. Pari lashes out at Nandini. Tulsi asks her to lower her tone.

Mihir supports Pari and questions Nandini and Tulsi for calling the cop. He mentions that Munni must have misunderstood Viren. Tulsi says how she is also worried for Pari as she is getting married to Ajay and will stay in that family. Gayatri mentions how Tulsi supports her daughter-in-law more than her daughter. She says that Nandini must have provoked Tulsi and doesn't wish for Pari's happiness.

Nandini tries to give her clarification. Mihir also mentions that Nandini doesn't wish bad for Pari, but requests that everyone there should be no drama as the wedding is happening tomorrow.

Nitin wants to take revenge on Viren for hurting Vrinda by sending goons. When he decides to do this, his mother lashes out at him by mentioning that Viren is rich and they shouldn't make him their enemy. She blames Vrinda for interfering in this matter.

Tulsi pledges to stop Pari and Ajay's marriage

While talking to Nandini, Tulsi mentions that she will not let Pari's wedding happen to Ajay, as now she knows the truth about Viren.

Viren reaches Nitin's house and demands his money back. He warns Nitin and his family to return the money; otherwise, he will hurt their kid. After Viren leaves, Nitin's mother mentions how she will trap Viren, as she still has the evidence. 4

Munni breaks down and apologises for not confessing the truth in front of the police. Tulsi tells Munni how she apologised just for Pari, as currently she doesn't have evidence against Viren. The episode ends.

