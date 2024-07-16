Jasmine Bhasin gets SURPRISE birthday gift from Bharti Singh; feels overwhelmed after celebration on Laughter Chef sets

Jasmine Bhasin had her birthday a few days back which she celebrated in Thailand with her boyfriend Aly Goni and his family. Bharti Singh who happens to be one of the closest friends of Jasmine and Aly gifted her a luxury bag and also celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake inside their vanity van on the sets of Laughter Chefs.

Jasmine looked quite emotional and overwhelmed after receiving the surprise gift.

Harsh Limabchiya’s plan to surprise Jasmine with surprise birthday gift

In a recent vlog on her YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiya’s), Bharti Singh shared an intimate look at the bustling scenes behind Laughter Chefs and the delightful birthday celebration she orchestrated for her close friend Jasmine Bhasin inside their vanity van.

Bharti, known for her comedic prowess, candidly admitted her lack of expertise in luxury brands, contrasting it with her husband Harsh's deep knowledge. Harsh, recognizing Jasmine's love for travel, meticulously selected a Burberry bag as a perfect gift, ensuring both style and comfort.

Jasmine, visibly touched and emotional, graciously accepted the thoughtful gesture. The atmosphere turned celebratory as Jasmine, Aly Goni, and Bharti joyfully cut a cake together, surrounded by warmth and laughter.

Bharti's vlog not only captured these joyful moments but also highlighted her and Harsh's genuine affection for Jasmine, expressing their desire for her to always remain true to herself and find lasting happiness in life.

Throughout the vlog, Bharti's narration and lively interactions portrayed a genuine bond of friendship and love. It made clear that Jasmine's presence in their lives is cherished and celebrated with utmost warmth and affection.



Jasmine Bhasin and Bharti Singh’s sisterly bond

Jasmine Bhasin and Bharti Singh first crossed paths on the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, a season celebrated for its excitement and entertainment. The camaraderie among all the contestants grew into a deep bond, leading them to collaborate on the comedy game show Khatra Khatra Khatra. Jasmine and Aly Goni developed a particularly close relationship with Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh. They often spend leisure time together at their home, sharing moments with their son Gola.

Their connection goes beyond mere colleagues; they affectionately refer to each other as family. In an industry often marked by competition, their relationship stands out for its genuine warmth and unconditional support. Jasmine, Aly, Bharti, and Harsh exemplify a rare camaraderie where love and respect flourish, making their bond a beacon of solidarity in the entertainment world.



Jasmine Bhasin celebrated her birthday with Aly Goni in Thailand

Jasmine Bhasin marked her birthday on July 28 with a memorable trip to Thailand, accompanied by Aly Goni, his sister, and brother-in-law. Their delightful experiences were documented in a recent vlog on their YouTube channel, JasLy.

During the celebration, Jasmine was presented with heartfelt gifts, including a pair of earrings and a striking purple bow by her friend and actress Krishna Mukherjee. Aly Goni added to the joy with a surprise gift of a diamond-studded bracelet for Jasmine. Together with Aly's family, they shared a delightful dinner party, crafting lasting memories throughout their stay in Thailand.

