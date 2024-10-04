Laughter Chefs: Munawar Faruqui ROASTS Krushna Abhishek, says, ‘…mama nahi hain humare peeche’ as latter questions his efforts

It's time for Laughter Chefs to draw its curtains. The unique cooking comedy show is airing its final episode tonight as this season wraps up. In a recent promo, viewers got a glimpse of the laughter riot to expect. It also featured Munawar Faruqui, appearing as a special guest on the finale, roasting Krushna Abhishek by poking fun at his uncle, actor Govinda.

The clip shows Munawar Faruqui at one of the kitchen stations, preparing to cook. Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek is lying on the floor, resting his head on host Bharti Singh's lap, and quips, "Aur Munawar, Bigg Boss mein itna mehnat nahi kiya toh idhar kyun kar rahe ho?" (You didn’t work this hard in Bigg Boss, so why are you doing it here?) To this, Munawar responds with a witty remark, "Aadat hai humara, mama nahi hai humare peeche." (I’m used to it, I don’t have my uncle backing me), hinting that Krushna’s uncle, Bollywood actor Govinda, is behind his success.

Check out the promo of Laughter Chefs here:

The Bigg Boss 17 winner also roasted the other contestants. Upon entering, he joked with his fellow Bigg Boss housemate, Ankita Lokhande, saying, "Ankita actor bohot achhi hain, lekinn biwi aur achhi hain, kyunki dialgue bolna bhul jaati hain, lekin taunt marna nahi bhulti hain." (Ankita is a great actor, but an even better wife because she forgets her lines, but never forgets to taunt her husband.) Ankita’s husband, Vicky Jain, burst out laughing and high-fived Munawar.

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri also appeared on the episode, and Munawar took the opportunity to impress Dimri with a shayari. For those unaware, the stand-up artist won the coveted Bigg Boss 17. His journey was filled with ups and downs, marked by controversies where even his personal life was under scrutiny.

Laughter Chefs features contestants like Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Reem Sameer, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

