MTV Roadies XX’s Rannvijay Singha revisits his roadie beginnings; Raghu Ram says, ‘Full nostalgia’

Rannvijay Singha created a lot of buzz this year as he returned as the host of the ongoing MTV Roadies XX. Now, celebrating two decades of his journey as a 'hardcore roadie,' Rannvijay Singh recently took to Instagram to share a nostalgic video that highlighted his love for bikes, style, and adventure. It took fans as well as Singha's co-host Raghu Ram on a ride of nostalgia.

The video, posted on November 17, opens with Rannvijay Singha riding his bike across a stunning desert landscape, proudly declaring, "Who am I? I am a hardcore roadie." Then he talks about his love for riding bikes and style. The video marks a major milestone in Rannvijay’s career as he celebrates the 20th season of MTV Roadies, the show that brought him to fame in 2004. Dubbing himself the “Don of Roadies,” Rannvijay’s caption reflects on his evolution as a biker and his continued passion for the road.

Check out Rannvijay Singha's post below:

In the caption, Rannvijay addressed his younger self, offering advice he wished he had received. “If you got a chance, what would you tell a 20-year-old you?” he asked, before urging his followers to always wear helmets and proper gear when riding. Reflecting on a different time, he added, “This was in 2004 and for shoot purposes only. Times were different; I tried telling them then too, but I was the new kid on the block, and they said it’s ok for the shoot.”

Advertisement

Over the years, Rannvijay Singha, who got back to hosting duties on MTV Roadies XX this year, has not only cemented his status as a biking enthusiast but also as a symbol of grit, determination, and style. Aspiring Roaddies and youngsters look up to Singha. Fans and followers flooded the comment section with appreciation, sharing their own memories of watching Rannvijay on Roadies over the years. Many called him an inspiration for a generation of riders and adventurers.

Raghu Ram wrote, "I remember this one. Full nostalgia." Roadies 18 winner Ashish Bhatia commented, "Never stop; you are about to become the best man on this planet."

ALSO READ: MTV Roadies XX Promo: Rannvijay Singha reflects on his comeback journey from contestant to host; ‘I’m home’